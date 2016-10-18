saigon-keeps-calm-and-carries-on-amid-floods-and-high-tides

An hour into the downpour, the rain showed no signs of letting up. By 6 p.m. the residents of Thanh Da had thrown up dikes and dams throughout their homes to keep the floodwaters at bay. Nhung, a mother of three, said her family's preparation didn't quite pay off. “We keep wooden planks and silicon grout on hand to seal the front door," Nhung said. "But water still leaks into the house.”