Weekly roundup: Best islands you can't visit, the super-rich, breakfast divide, and more

The most beautiful islands in Vietnam you can’t visit
VnExpress International digs deep on why foreigners can no longer visit Vietnam’s 21 unspoiled islands in the Gulf of Thailand.
Game on: Saigon vs. Hanoi in battle for sidewalks
The two largest cities in Vietnam are on a mission to take back the sidewalks.
Mass fight breaks out at Samsung plant in northern Vietnam
A witness said a male worker was caught into a fight with guards at the plant.
Vietnam's foreign visitors hit all-time high
More Chinese flocked to Vietnam in February as flights to HCMC and central Vietnam grew.
How a privileged young Vietnamese man chose to abandon his education to pursue a rich, if controversial spiritual calling.
Bad news: Breakfast in Vietnam may set you back for the day
Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City are among the world’s most expensive places to break your fast.
Vietnam's super-rich population is growing faster than anywhere else
The country now has 200 people with investable assets of at least $30 million.
How much is a piece of Ho Chi Minh City's ‘golden’ land worth?
You may have to pay at least $30,000 for a square meter.
Vietnam plans to charge foreigners extra fee for hotel stays
The surcharge would only apply to foreigners, and would go to a tourism development fund.
Fancy one of the world’s greatest food experiences? Try Hanoi
The Telegraph gets its teeth into Hanoi cuisine, and it’s not the famous 'pho' or Obama’s 'bun cha'.
Things are getting better for African rhinos, but don’t thank Vietnam yet