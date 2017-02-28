VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Game on: Saigon vs. Hanoi in battle for sidewalks

By VnExpress   February 28, 2017 | 08:08 pm GMT+7
The two largest cities in Vietnam are on a mission to take back the sidewalks.
Tags: sidewalks Hanoi Saigon battle for sidewalks
 
View more

How Vietnam lost 64 soldiers in 1988 Spratlys battle

The Vietnamese trafficking victim sold to Malaysia twice

Korean mothers patrol the sidewalk to protect kids in Hanoi

State of the sidewalks: How cleanup campaign has changed Saigon

 
go to top