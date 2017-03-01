Ho Chi Minh City's most costly land prices can be found in District 1 around the People’s Committee building and near Ben Thanh Market. A square meter there fetches at least $30,000, according to the latest report by evaluation company Gachvang.
Take a look at the five most expensive areas in Vietnam's southern metropolis.
1. Nguyen Hue Street
Average price: $60,000 per square meter
Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran
Nguyen Hue Street tops the list as it has done since a million-dollar makeover in 2014 that earned the famous pedestrian street the title "King of Land Prices".
Real estate hunters are unable to take their eyes off this golden piece of land right in the city center. Nowhere else in this bustling city of motorbikes can one step out of a luxurious hotel to walk freely and drop by a fancy cafe or restaurant.
Monthly lease rates vary from $50-$100 per square meter, depending on the area as well as location.
2. Dong Khoi Street
Average price: $36,000 per square meter
Photo by TomW712/CC by-SA 3.0
Dong Khoi Street made headlines back in 2007 when a square meter of land there cost VND1 billion, or $44,000. This busy street blends the iconic colonial buildings -- the Opera House and Vietnam's first hotel, InterContinental Saigon -- with modern skyscrapers and shopping malls, a testimony to the city's rapidly rising middle class. Not far from Dong Khoi stands the former presidential palace, today known as the Reunification Palace.
3. Le Loi Street
Average price: $34,000 per square meter
Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran
Adjoining Ben Thanh Market, Le Loi Street is famous for its vibrant shophouses selling anything under the sun, from souvenirs to food and fashion. Houses with two sides facing the street can fetch millions of dollars. Like Dong Khoi Street, along Le Loi, there are big shopping malls such as Saigon Center, Takashimaya Department Store and Saigon Tax Trade Center, which is now under renovation.
A temporary downside is construction work for the city's up and coming metro, which will be completed in 2020.
4. Lam Son Square
Average price: $33,000 per square meter
Photo by Baocaravelle/CC by S.A 4.0
Lam Son Square is home to the iconic Opera House and two 5-star hotels with impressive architecture, the Park Hyatt Saigon and the Caravelle Saigon.
A lease for shophouses and showrooms which are closely packed along the street cost a staggering $50-$60 per square meter, just behind Nguyen Hue and Dong Khoi streets.
5. Le Anh Xuan Street
Average price: $29,600 per square meter
Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran
There are no city monuments on Le Anh Xuan Street. It's earned the fifth spot on the list for the numerous mini hotels that are just a short walking distance from Ben Thanh Market.
A property on this street costs from $2 million to $22 million.
Vu Le - Thanh Nguyen - Quynh Tran