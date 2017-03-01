Take a look at the five most expensive areas in Vietnam's southern metropolis.

Ho Chi Minh City's most costly land prices can be found in District 1 around the People’s Committee building and near Ben Thanh Market. A square meter there fetches at least $30,000, according to the latest report by evaluation company Gachvang.

You may have to pay at least $30,000 for a square meter.

Nguyen Hue Street tops the list as it has done since a million-dollar makeover in 2014 that earned the famous pedestrian street the title "King of Land Prices".

Real estate hunters are unable to take their eyes off this golden piece of land right in the city center. Nowhere else in this bustling city of motorbikes can one step out of a luxurious hotel to walk freely and drop by a fancy cafe or restaurant.

Monthly lease rates vary from $50-$100 per square meter, depending on the area as well as location.

2. Dong Khoi Street

Average price: $36,000 per square meter