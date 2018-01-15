VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnamese workers die at hydropower dam site in Laos

By Nguyen Hai   January 15, 2018 | 04:32 pm GMT+7

The two men had not signed labor contracts, and their families have reportedly received no compensation.

Two Vietnamese were killed when a scaffold collapsed at the construction site of a hydropower project in Laos last week.

Nghe An Province’s Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that the two men, Phan Van Thai, 25, and Vo Van Tuan, 34, died in Champasak Province on Thursday. Neither of them were contract workers, it said.

The two workers have traveled from Nghe An to southern Laos to work several months ago.

The two workers traveled from Nghe An to southern Laos to work several months ago.

A Vietnamese official said Tuan had been working in Laos for six months. He is survived by his wife and two little children. Thai was single.

It took the victims' families three days to bring them home after the accident. No support or compensation has been reported.

Despite concerns from international environmental organizations and its Mekong neighbors, Laos has identified hydropower development as the linchpin of its economy. By exporting the vast majority of its output to neighboring countries, it is looking to become the “battery of Southeast Asia”.

Laos exports electricity to China, and has signed a deals to supply an annual total of 9,000 megawatts to Thailand and 5,000 megawatts to Vietnam.

Laos is currently operating 46 hydroelectric power plants and plans to expand that number to 100 by 2020, according to the Lao News Agency.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam
 
Read more
Vietnam, Laos join forces to crack multinational drug ring

Vietnam, Laos join forces to crack multinational drug ring

Asia a key battleground in fight against killer air pollution: UN

Asia a key battleground in fight against killer air pollution: UN

Seven Chinese nationals arrested for illegally entering Vietnam

Seven Chinese nationals arrested for illegally entering Vietnam

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Dogs vs. boar deathmatch in Hanoi sparks outrage on social media

Dogs vs. boar deathmatch in Hanoi sparks outrage on social media

Video captures Vietnamese bus driver busy doing paperwork at the wheel

Video captures Vietnamese bus driver busy doing paperwork at the wheel

Vietnamese man fined for letting 10-year-old nephew drive truck

Vietnamese man fined for letting 10-year-old nephew drive truck

Laos drug lord 'Mr X' jailed for life by Thai court

Laos drug lord 'Mr X' jailed for life by Thai court

 
go to top