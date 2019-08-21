Vietnamese woman jailed seven years for blackmailing South Korean man

A Hanoi court heard that Nguyen Thi Lan Huong, 24, met Huh Jung Yoon, 51, through social media in June last year.

A week later, Yoon asked Huong to come over to his apartment in Thanh Xuan District in Hanoi for sex. Huong accepted.

After they had sex, Huong began blackmailing Yoon with text messages, saying she wasn’t 16 at the time and that she had recorded them having sex.

She demanded VND200 million ($8,628) from Yoon, saying he would go to jail for having sex with an underage girl if he did not pay up.

Yoon promised to give her VND9 million ($388) first. Towards the end of June last year, Huong was caught red handed by the police as she received the money.

Any person aged 18 or over who engages in sexual intercourse or other sexual activities with a person aged 13 to 16 can be jailed from 1 to 15 years under Vietnamese law.