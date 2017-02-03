VnExpress International
Vietnamese woman arrested for fatal beating of 3-year-old son

By VnExpress   February 3, 2017 | 11:47 am GMT+7

Her boyfriend is also under investigation after admitting that he beat the child too.

Police in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau have arrested a woman and her boyfriend for allegedly beating her toddler to death.

The 3-year-old boy was rushed to hospital early on Friday morning in a coma and with many bruises. He died soon after that.

His 29-year-old mother and her boyfriend admitted that they had beaten the baby, local media reported.

Police said the boy had epilepsy.

Vietnam’s child rights activists have for years called for legal reforms to address the stressing matter of child abuse, with nearly 2,000 victims every year, including of sexual abuse.

Three out of four children in the country suffer violence from parents, teachers and caregivers as corporal punishment is considered a necessary form of discipline, according to UNICEF experts.

