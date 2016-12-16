VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnamese suspect in Cambodian child rape case to face justice in Vietnam

By Quoc Thang   December 16, 2016 | 11:25 am GMT+7
Vietnamese suspect in Cambodian child rape case to face justice in Vietnam
Nguyen Thanh Dung at the police station. Photo by VnExpress/Quoc Thang

A 2-year-old Cambodian boy was allegedly abused by the man and three other Cambodian suspects.

Police on Thursday launched a criminal investigation and arrested a Vietnamese man accused of abusing a Cambodian child.

Nguyen Thanh Dung, 34, will face legal proceedings in accordance with Vietnamese laws.

Vietnamese police would request Cambodian authorities to provide documents and evidence of the case, they said.

Dung and three other men, two Cambodian and one Dutch have been linked to the torture and rape of a 2-year-old boy. Videos circulated on Facebook in early December show the boy naked and being assaulted with an electric prod.

The assault allegedly happened at a local plantation in Cambodia. The victim's parents worked and lived there.

After the videos were posted on Facebook, the Cambodian suspects were taken into custody while Dung fled to Vietnam and was arrested on December 7.

Police said Dung had admitted to the abusive acts.

Related news:

> Vietnamese wanted for alleged Cambodian child rape arrested

> Vietnamese man wanted over child rape allegations in Cambodia

Tags: child abuse Cambodia Cambodian child
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top