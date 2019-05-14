VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnamese warship joins ASEAN+ naval exercise in Singapore

By Vu Anh   May 14, 2019 | 01:37 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese warship joins ASEAN+ naval exercise in Singapore
Vietnamese frigate 016 Quang Trung sails at a naval drill in Singapore. Photo courtesy of Hai Quan Newspaper.

Vietnamese frigate HQ-016 Quang Trung has participated in the four-day ASEAN+ naval exercise involving 12 countries in Singaporean waters.

The drill was held within the framework of the ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting Plus, and on its completion on Sunday the frigate docked at Changi Naval Base in preparation for its participation in the 2019 International Maritime Defense Exhibition Asia.

The exercise had involved, besides Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, Brunei, China, Japan, South Korea, the U.S., and India.

The HQ-016 Quang Trung's crew took part in a formation maneuver for aerial photography and information sharing on suspicious targets and logistics at sea, giving its crew the opportunity to hold exchanges and enhance their interoperability with other countries' navies.

The vessel also carried out patrolling and scouting operations and joined long-distance seafaring training, inspected the status of its weaponry and equipment and enhanced the command and combat capability of its crew.

The HQ-016 Quang Trung is a Russian-built, Gepard-class frigate commissioned in February 2018. It is equipped with modern armaments, multiple cloaking technologies and electronic jamming and electronic warfare systems.

Its main armaments include eight 3M24E anti-ship missiles with an operational range of 130 kilometers (70 nautical miles), a 76.2 mm AK-176MA naval gun, a Palma air defense missile and gun system, two AK-630M point-defense guns and four 533 mm torpedo tubes.

It is also capable of carrying a Ka-28 helicopter to enhance its ability to detect and destroy enemy submarines.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam ASEAN China U.S. navy military exercise diplomacy cooperation warship HQ-16 Quang Trung Vietnam People's Navy
 
Read more
Vietnam party chief, president hosts key meeting after sick leave

Vietnam party chief, president hosts key meeting after sick leave

8,000 march in Hanoi against drunk driving

8,000 march in Hanoi against drunk driving

50 in custody in Vietnamese-American sham marriage scam

50 in custody in Vietnamese-American sham marriage scam

Vietnam struggling to decide how to treat solid waste

Vietnam struggling to decide how to treat solid waste

Malaysia detains 29 Vietnamese fishermen for intruding into its waters

Malaysia detains 29 Vietnamese fishermen for intruding into its waters

Vietnamese nabbed for smuggling 64 kg of drugs from Cambodia

Vietnamese nabbed for smuggling 64 kg of drugs from Cambodia

Saigon motorbike taxi driver arrested for molesting five-year-old girl

Saigon motorbike taxi driver arrested for molesting five-year-old girl

 
go to top