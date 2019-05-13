VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnamese students win silver medals in Asian physics competition

By Duong Tam   May 13, 2019 | 12:20 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese students win silver medals in Asian physics competition
Vietnamese students at the 2019 Asian Physics Olympiad in Australia. Photo courtesy of Vietnam's Ministry of Education and Training

Vietnamese students have not achieved as good results at this year’s Asian Physics Olympiad in Australia as they did last year.

They won just two silver medals and five bronzes against a haul of four gold, two silver and two bronze medals at the 2018 event, the country’s best ever result.

Trinh Duy Hieu from the Bac Giang High School for the Gifted in Bac Giang Province and Nguyen Xuan Hung from the Hanoi University of Science’s High School for Gifted Students, both 12th graders, won the silver medals, the education ministry announced on Sunday.

The bronze medalists were Nguyen Xuan Tan and Tran Xuan Tung of Hanoi, Nguyen Xuan Tan of Ha Nam Province near Hanoi, Nguyen Khanh Linh of the central province of Thanh Hoa, and Le Cong Minh Hieu of the central province of Thua Thien-Hue.

Vietnam finished fifth this year behind China, Russia, Israel, and Taiwan.

The Asian Physics Olympiad is an annual competition for high school students aged under 20 from the Asia and Oceania regions. Vietnam has been participating in it every year since it began in 2000.

The 20th edition was held from May 5 to 13 with the participation of 165 contestants from 22 countries and territories.

The results show the correct orientation of the Vietnamese government in developing education in the country, and also reflects the efforts that schools, teachers and students have made to achieve such excellence, an education ministry official said.

Related News:
Tags: Asian Physics Olympiad Vietnamese students Australia education achievement
 
Read more
Vietnam records fifth highest increase in per capita alcohol consumption

Vietnam records fifth highest increase in per capita alcohol consumption

Vietnam promotes Buddhist discourse with social network

Vietnam promotes Buddhist discourse with social network

HCMC to set up official databases for use by public, investors

HCMC to set up official databases for use by public, investors

African swine fever found in another province near Saigon

African swine fever found in another province near Saigon

Hoi An yet to decide how to save degraded 400-year-old bridge

Hoi An yet to decide how to save degraded 400-year-old bridge

Fake cops kidnapping Chinese nationals arrested in northern Vietnam

Fake cops kidnapping Chinese nationals arrested in northern Vietnam

Saigon signs $608,000 pump rental deal for flood prone street

Saigon signs $608,000 pump rental deal for flood prone street

 
go to top