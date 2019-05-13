Vietnamese students win silver medals in Asian physics competition

Vietnamese students at the 2019 Asian Physics Olympiad in Australia. Photo courtesy of Vietnam's Ministry of Education and Training

They won just two silver medals and five bronzes against a haul of four gold, two silver and two bronze medals at the 2018 event, the country’s best ever result.

Trinh Duy Hieu from the Bac Giang High School for the Gifted in Bac Giang Province and Nguyen Xuan Hung from the Hanoi University of Science’s High School for Gifted Students, both 12th graders, won the silver medals, the education ministry announced on Sunday.

The bronze medalists were Nguyen Xuan Tan and Tran Xuan Tung of Hanoi, Nguyen Xuan Tan of Ha Nam Province near Hanoi, Nguyen Khanh Linh of the central province of Thanh Hoa, and Le Cong Minh Hieu of the central province of Thua Thien-Hue.

Vietnam finished fifth this year behind China, Russia, Israel, and Taiwan.

The Asian Physics Olympiad is an annual competition for high school students aged under 20 from the Asia and Oceania regions. Vietnam has been participating in it every year since it began in 2000.

The 20th edition was held from May 5 to 13 with the participation of 165 contestants from 22 countries and territories.

The results show the correct orientation of the Vietnamese government in developing education in the country, and also reflects the efforts that schools, teachers and students have made to achieve such excellence, an education ministry official said.