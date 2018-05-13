Vietnamese students bag 4 gold medals at Asian physics competition

Vietnamese students pose with their medals at the Asian Physics Olympiad in Hanoi. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Trang

Vietnamese students attending the Asian Physics Olympiad in Hanoi have won four gold, two silver and two bronze medals, the best result for a Vietnamese team in the history of the competition.

Vietnam finished third overall after China and Russia, which won eight and five gold medals respectively.

The Vietnamese team has five high school students from northern Vietnam, two from the central province of Thanh Hoa and one from the southern province of Binh Phuoc.

Tran Duc Huy from Hanoi was awarded the title of "Host contestant with the highest results" in addition to his gold medal.

A total of 33 gold medals, 13 silver medals, 24 bronze medals and nine special prizes were awarded during the closing ceremony at Hanoi University of Science and Technology on Saturday.

The Asian Physics Olympiad is an annual competition for high school students under the age of 20 from the Asia and Oceania regions. Vietnam has been participating in the competition every year since its initiation in 2000.

Vietnam only claimed one gold medal, three silver medals and three honorable mentions last year.

This year's competition was hosted in Vietnam from May 5-13 with 185 students from 25 countries competing in both theoretical and practical physics examinations.

During the competition, participants also took part in cultural exchange activities, visited the Vietnam Museum of Ethnology in Hanoi and the Trang An Landscape Complex, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in the northern province of Ninh Binh.