Vietnamese students bag three gold medals at int’l physics competition

The Vietnamese team that joined the International Physics Olympiad in Israel on July 7-15. Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Education and Training.

Vietnam ended the tournament held in Israel in fourth position after China, South Korea and Russia, the Ministry of Education and Training announced on its website Sunday.

The three gold medals were won by Tran Xuan Tung of the Hanoi Amsterdam High School for the Gifted, Nguyen Xuan Ung from the Hanoi University of Science's High School for the Gifted, and Nguyen Khanh Linh from Lam Son High School for the Gifted in Thanh Hoa Province, central Vietnam.

Linh also won a special award as the female contestant with the highest achievements at this year’s contest.

The silver medals were won by Le Viet Hoang from the Bien Hoa High School for the Gifted in the northern province of Ha Nam and Trinh Duy Hieu from the Bac Giang High School for the Gifted in northern Vietnam.

At the same contest last year, Vietnam won two gold, two silver and one bronze medals.

This year’s contest was held July 7-15 with the participation of 360 students from 78 countries and territories around the world.

Last May, Vietnamese students won two silver and five bronze medals at the Asian Physics Olympiad held in Australia.

A 2018 World Bank report said Vietnamese students are among the best academic performers in developing East Asian economies and the Asia-Pacific region.