Vietnamese student wins highest score at int’l math olympiad

Hoang Huu Quoc Huy (L) who won top score at the International Mathematics Olympiad 2017 with other Vietnamese students. Photo by VnExpress

A Vietnamese high school student is among three to score 35, the highest achieved at the International Mathematics Olympiad this year, winning one of the country’s four gold medals.

Hoang Huu Quoc Huy from Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province neighboring Ho Chi Minh City has been named one of the three best performers at the contest, Nguyen Khac Minh from the education ministry told VnExpress from Brazil. The other winners are from Iran and Japan.

Three other students from central Vietnam also won gold medals, which are given to those scoring at least 25. A student from Hanoi won a silver and one from the nearby Vinh Phuc Province got a bronze.

Their combined score ranks the Vietnamese team third after South Korea and China, which is the best result in the country’s 43 years participating in the contest, according to Minh.

The contest is held between July 12 and 23 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, with students from 112 countries.

Last week, the Vietnamese students attending the International Chemistry Olympiad in Thailand also made history by winning three gold and one silver medals, coming second overall just after the U.S.