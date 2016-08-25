Vietnamese police investigate 76-year-old man on child sex charges

Police in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau have launched a criminal investigation into a case involving a 76-year-old man who is accused of committing sexual offences against seven children.

The incidents allegedly took place at an apartment block in Nguyen An Ninh Ward, Vung Tau City, Senior Lieutenant Nguyen Duc Trinh, deputy director of Vung Tau City police, said on Wednesday.

Police have yet to open legal proceedings against the suspect because further investigation is needed, Trinh said.

Six of the seven victims have named the offender and are under police protection. The remaining girl has already moved from the apartment block, he added.

In late June, a six-year old girl told her mother that the old man often committed sexual acts in the staircase of the apartment block. The mother then gave the girl a mobile phone to take photos of the 76-year old man and reported the case to police. The families of the other abused girls followed suit and reported the incidents to the police.

According to Article 146 of Vietnam’s 2015 Penal Code, those, 18 and older, who commit sexual offcences with more than two children under 16, will be sentenced to 3-7 years imprisonment.

