Young Vietnamese concerned about dangers of online sexual abuse: UNICEF

Nearly 40 percent of Vietnamese are connected to the internet and spend an average of 4.6 hours per day surfing online.

Source: Global Web Index, 2015

Vietnamese youngsters' opinions on the risks they face in the online world:

Source: Perils and Possibilities, UNICEF

74 percent of Vietnamese respondents agreed that children and adolescents are in danger of being sexually abused or taken advantage of online.

Source: Perils and Possibilities, UNICEF

Globally, the average percentage of people who agree is over 80 percent.

Source: Perils and Possibilities, UNICEF

*Methodology: The survey was conducted face-to-face electronically from April 7-15, 2016. Respondents were randomlly intercepted in the street near schools and screened to fit the age criterion of 18 years old.