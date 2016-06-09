VnExpress International
DataSpeaks

Young Vietnamese concerned about dangers of online sexual abuse: UNICEF

By Ha Phuong   June 9, 2016 | 02:57 pm GMT+7

Eight out of ten 18-year-olds believe young people are in danger of being sexually abused or taken advantage of online, and more than five out of 10 think friends participate in risky behavior on the internet, a new UNICEF study shows.

Nearly 40 percent of Vietnamese are connected to the internet and spend an average of 4.6 hours per day surfing online. 

Source: Global Web Index, 2015

Vietnamese youngsters' opinions on the risks they face in the online world:

Source: Perils and Possibilities, UNICEF 

74 percent of Vietnamese respondents agreed that children and adolescents are in danger of being sexually abused or taken advantage of online.

Source: Perils and Possibilities, UNICEF 

Globally, the average percentage of people who agree is over 80 percent.

Source: Perils and Possibilities, UNICEF

*Methodology: The survey was conducted face-to-face electronically from April 7-15, 2016. Respondents were randomlly intercepted in the street near schools and screened to fit the age criterion of 18 years old.

