Vietnamese man arrested for stabbing justice official

Truong Van Ai is arrested for allegedly stabbing his boss at a district justice division in Vinh Long Province on Friday. Photo by VnExpress/Cuu Long

Police in the southern province of Vinh Long arrested a man on Friday for allegedly stabbing his boss, a district justice chief.

Initial investigation found that Nguyen Van Doi, a senior justice official of Tra On District, was stabbed by employee Truong Van Ai, 50, upon his arrival at his office on Friday morning.

According to the police, Ai dumped the knife at the scene and fled to his home around one kilometer away, where he locked the door and hid inside armed with a spear.

Police broke down the door and used tear gas to incapacitate him after failing to persuade him to surrender.

Ai had been working at the district’s justice department for around 20 years. The victim, who was hospitalized with serious injuries, moved there around four years ago after working as a commune Party chief.

The incident drew hundreds of curious locals to the street. Police are continuing their investigation.

