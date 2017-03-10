VnExpress International
Vietnamese man arrested for stabbing justice official

By Cuu Long   March 10, 2017 | 06:02 pm GMT+7
Truong Van Ai is arrested for allegedly stabbing his boss at a district justice division in Vinh Long Province on Friday. Photo by VnExpress/Cuu Long

The suspect was taken down after locking himself in a house for hours armed with a spear.

Police in the southern province of Vinh Long arrested a man on Friday for allegedly stabbing his boss, a district justice chief.

Initial investigation found that Nguyen Van Doi, a senior justice official of Tra On District, was stabbed by employee Truong Van Ai, 50, upon his arrival at his office on Friday morning.

According to the police, Ai dumped the knife at the scene and fled to his home around one kilometer away, where he locked the door and hid inside armed with a spear.

Police broke down the door and used tear gas to incapacitate him after failing to persuade him to surrender.

Ai had been working at the district’s justice department for around 20 years. The victim, who was hospitalized with serious injuries, moved there around four years ago after working as a commune Party chief.

The incident drew hundreds of curious locals to the street. Police are continuing their investigation.

Tags: Vietnam fight justice
 
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

