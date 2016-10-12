Vietnam militiaman found dead next to gun in office

Officials at a ward government office in HCMC Wednesday to probe a possible fatal shooting. Photo by VnExpress/Nhat Vy

A paramilitary officer in Ho Chi Minh City was found dead next to a rifle inside his office on Wednesday morning in what appeared to be a suicide.

Staff working at the Ward 3 People’s Committee office in District 11 said they found the body of Le Thanh Vu, the 40-year-old chief of the ward's paramilitary unit, when opening his door.

Police are investigating the cause of his death. Officials in District 11 refused to comment on the case.

A source told VnExpress said the scene suggested it could be a suicide.

Vu’s family said he had behaved strangely recently.

Paramilitary forces in Vietnam are armed civilian volunteers primarily responsible for policing in their neighborhoods and assisting other security forces.

In August, a fatal shooting at a government office shocked Vietnam when, according to the police, a senior forestry official shot dead the Communist Party chief and the legislature chairman of Yen Bai Province. Police are still trying to ascertain the motive.

