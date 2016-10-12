VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam militiaman found dead next to gun in office

By Nhat Vy   October 12, 2016 | 04:54 pm GMT+7
Vietnam militiaman found dead next to gun in office
Officials at a ward government office in HCMC Wednesday to probe a possible fatal shooting. Photo by VnExpress/Nhat Vy

Police have not commented on the case but a source says suicide is suspected.

A paramilitary officer in Ho Chi Minh City was found dead next to a rifle inside his office on Wednesday morning in what appeared to be a suicide.

Staff working at the Ward 3 People’s Committee office in District 11 said they found the body of Le Thanh Vu, the 40-year-old chief of the ward's paramilitary unit, when opening his door.

Police are investigating the cause of his death. Officials in District 11 refused to comment on the case.

A source told VnExpress said the scene suggested it could be a suicide.

Vu’s family said he had behaved strangely recently.

Paramilitary forces in Vietnam are armed civilian volunteers primarily responsible for policing in their neighborhoods and assisting other security forces.

In August, a fatal shooting at a government office shocked Vietnam when, according to the police, a senior forestry official shot dead the Communist Party chief and the legislature chairman of Yen Bai Province. Police are still trying to ascertain the motive.

Related news:

In about-face, Vietnam province to launch criminal probe into fatal shooting of 2 local leaders

Vietnam official guns down 2 provincial leaders before shooting himself

Tags: Vietnam shooting
 
Read more
Vietnam, Laos join forces to crack multinational drug ring

Vietnam, Laos join forces to crack multinational drug ring

Asia a key battleground in fight against killer air pollution: UN

Asia a key battleground in fight against killer air pollution: UN

Seven Chinese nationals arrested for illegally entering Vietnam

Seven Chinese nationals arrested for illegally entering Vietnam

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Dogs vs. boar deathmatch in Hanoi sparks outrage on social media

Dogs vs. boar deathmatch in Hanoi sparks outrage on social media

Video captures Vietnamese bus driver busy doing paperwork at the wheel

Video captures Vietnamese bus driver busy doing paperwork at the wheel

Vietnamese man fined for letting 10-year-old nephew drive truck

Vietnamese man fined for letting 10-year-old nephew drive truck

Laos drug lord 'Mr X' jailed for life by Thai court

Laos drug lord 'Mr X' jailed for life by Thai court

 
go to top