VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnamese boy injured after school toilet sinks

By Kh.Uyen   February 7, 2017 | 06:05 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese boy injured after school toilet sinks
The hole where the 5-year-old boy fell into while sitting on a toilet sink. Photo by VnExpress/Kh.Uyen

The 5-year-old cracked his skull and pelvis after being hit by rocks and debris.

A 5-year-old boy cracked his skull after a toilet sink at his kindergarten sank and fell into a deep hole on Monday.

The boy was sitting on the toilet at his school in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak when it suddenly sank. He dropped five meters and cracked his skull and pelvis as rocks and bricks rained down on him.

His father was informed and came to his rescue by climbing down the hole with a rope.

“I saw my son crying down the hole,” the father said.

The boy has received treatment and is in a stable condition.

Local officials are investigating the cause of the incident.

Schools in Vietnam, especially those in rural areas, are notorious for the lack of toilets that meet hygiene conditions, and some simply do not have any.

The Dak Lak incident might raise new questions over the safety of toilets in schools.

Related news:

Hanoi kindergarten fires teachers for beating crying children

84 kids hospitalized with food poisoning after lunch at Vietnam kindergarten

Tags: Vietnam education children protection
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top