Vietnamese boy injured after school toilet sinks

The hole where the 5-year-old boy fell into while sitting on a toilet sink. Photo by VnExpress/Kh.Uyen

A 5-year-old boy cracked his skull after a toilet sink at his kindergarten sank and fell into a deep hole on Monday.

The boy was sitting on the toilet at his school in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak when it suddenly sank. He dropped five meters and cracked his skull and pelvis as rocks and bricks rained down on him.

His father was informed and came to his rescue by climbing down the hole with a rope.

“I saw my son crying down the hole,” the father said.

The boy has received treatment and is in a stable condition.

Local officials are investigating the cause of the incident.

Schools in Vietnam, especially those in rural areas, are notorious for the lack of toilets that meet hygiene conditions, and some simply do not have any.

The Dak Lak incident might raise new questions over the safety of toilets in schools.

