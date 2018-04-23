Vietnam wins 3 gold at international aerobics tournament

Vietnam just won three gold medals in an annual international aerobics championship on Sunday, coming second at the tournament after Russia.

The Aerobics World Tournament, part of the annual World Cup Series from the Fédération Internationale de Gymnastique, was held in Tokyo, Japan on Saturday and Sunday. 20 countries participated in the tournament this year.

The three gold medals won by Vietnam’s Aerobics Sport Team were in three different categories: performance by a three-person team from 15 to 17 years of age, performance by a three-person team from 18 years of age and above, and performance by a five-person team from 18 years of age and above.

The team also won two silver medals and four bronze medals in the tournament.

The Vietnamese team’s share of gold medals was only eclipsed by Russia’s share of seven gold medals. Last year, they only won one gold medal for male single performance from 15 to 17 years of age.