VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam, U.S. cooperate to fight biological threats

By Toan Dao   June 23, 2016 | 08:10 am GMT+7

Vietnam’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and U.S. Embassy in Hanoi have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation in mitigating emerging diseases. 

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Cao Duc Phat and U.S. Ambassador to Vietnam Ted Osius signed the deal in Hanoi on June 22, a Vietnamese government statement showed Wednesday.

The MoU, which is aimed at creating a long-term framework for bilateral cooperation in fighting diseases, will enable the U.S. to help Vietnam train health professionals and develop basic infrastructure. They will also cooperate to identify and prevent potential emerging diseases not only in Vietnam but also in the world.

The signing ceremony of the memorandum of understanding on June 22. Photo by VGP/Do Huong

The signing ceremony of the memorandum of understanding on June 22. Photo by VGP/Do Huong

Osius said Vietnam has worked as a front-runner in the region in the Global Health Security Agenda, and has played a leading role in the action program on animal-to-human infectious diseases. 

The Global Health Security Agenda was launched in February 2014 to advance a world safe and secure from infectious disease threats, to bring together nations from all over the world to make new, concrete commitments, and to elevate global health security as a national leaders-level priority.

Over the past decade, the U.S. has assisted Vietnam in several projects involving the management and prevention of epidemics and emerging infectious diseases via the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), Minister Phat said.

The U.S. Defense Department’s program on biological threat reduction has also partnered with Vietnam’s Department of Animal Health and the National Centre for Veterinary Diagnosis to improve the capacity of laboratories and professional staff in the country since 2014, according to Phat.

Related news:

> South Korean woman contracts Zika on Vietnam visit

> First death of Zika patient

> Bacteria released in Vietnam blocks mosquitoes from transmitting Zika -Brazilian study

Tags: Vietnam infectious diseases U.S. Embassy in Hanoi U.S. aid to Vietnam
 
Read more
Landlords hungry for tenants blockade factory in central Vietnam

Landlords hungry for tenants blockade factory in central Vietnam

Vietnamese compound under attack from thieves in Ukraine

Vietnamese compound under attack from thieves in Ukraine

Vietnamese search team finds body at CASA 212 plane crash site

Vietnamese search team finds body at CASA 212 plane crash site

Laser beams threaten planes at Vietnam's international airport

Laser beams threaten planes at Vietnam's international airport

Four murders and a bloody battle for land rights in Thailand

Four murders and a bloody battle for land rights in Thailand

Nose job: smells are smart sensors' last frontier

Nose job: smells are smart sensors' last frontier

Tourism agency shut down in Vietnam for employing Chinese illegally

Tourism agency shut down in Vietnam for employing Chinese illegally

Heavy rains visit Bangkok: Hanoi, you are not alone

Heavy rains visit Bangkok: Hanoi, you are not alone

 
go to top