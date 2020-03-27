VnExpress International
Vietnam supports Laos, Cambodia with $200,000 medical equipment in Covid-19 fight

By Viet Tuan   March 27, 2020 | 02:20 pm GMT+7
People entering Vietnam from Cambodia undergo medical check-up at the Moc Bai border gate in southern Tay Ninh Province, March 22, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Huu Khoa.

Vietnam will provide Laos and Cambodia with medical equipment worth $100,000 each to aid their fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Announcing the aid Thursday, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said Vietnam is also willing to send medical experts to both countries if they so desire.

Phuc was speaking in the telephonic conference with Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith and Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen on cooperation in the Covid-19 fight.

Phuc said he highly valued Laos and Cambodia's efforts in preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus and the disease it causes, and wished that the two countries continue providing opportunities for their Vietnamese communities to settle their lives and access necessary conditions to prevent Covid-19 infections.

The Vietnamese PM said he also wished that Laos and Cambodia would continue to cooperate with Vietnam in maintaining border security.

He said further that Vietnam is willing to cooperate with Cambodia to bring Vietnamese citizens currently quarantined in Cambodia back to Vietnam if they wish.

Vietnam has so far recorded 153 Covid-19 cases, 17 of whom have been discharged from hospitals. Many of the active cases are people returning from Europe and the U.S. and people who came into close contact with them.

Laos has recorded six cases so far and Cambodia 98.

The Covid-19 pandemic has killed more than 24,000 people globally, after spreading to 199 countries and territories.

Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese Laos Cambodia Covid-19 coronavirus epidemic pandemic outbreak diplomacy
 
