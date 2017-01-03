Vietnam seizes 275 kilos of bullets in truck from Laos

A police officer checks a huge load of smuggled goods from Laos. Photo courtesy of Quang Nam Police

Police in the central province of Quang Nam on Sunday seized a truck from Laos for smuggling 275 kilograms of bullets into Vietnam.

The police stopped the vehicle at around 9 p.m. on Sunday and found the bullets hidden inside nearly 3.3 tons of garment and footwear products, local media reported.

The 50-year-old Vietnamese driver said he picked up the goods in Laos but failed to produce any legal documents.

Vietnam strictly controls the use of guns and bullets, and smugglers often face tough penalties.

