Vietnam's second lottery winner takes home $3 million jackpot

By Ngoc Tuyen   November 9, 2016 | 03:34 pm GMT+7

The man behind the mask has asked for his personal information to remain confidential.

State-owned lottery company Vietlott announced that it held an awards ceremony on Wednesday to hand over a VND64.8 billion ($2.9 million) cheque to a winner from the southern province of Dong Nai.

On November 8, the player presented his lucky ticket at a Vietlott branch in Ho Chi Minh City.

Vietlott said that apart from the $2.9-million-dollar jackpot prize, the man also claimed the first prize worth VND10 million ($440).

At the request of the lucky winner, Vietlott held the ceremony in secret. Details of the winner's identity remain limited to just an abbreviated name, province of residence and an image of him wearing a mask.

Vietlott presents the jackpot cheque to the winner on Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Vietlott.

The player is obliged to pay $285,000 in personal income tax and will receive about $2.6 million through a bank transfer.

He is the second winner of the American-style lottery after a woman from the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh won a jackpot of VND92.03 billion ($4.04 million) on October 16.

Vietlott, or the Vietnam Computerized Lottery One Member Limited Liability Company, signed an exclusive 18-year contract with Malaysian conglomerate Berjaya in January to launch computerized lottery games.

Players select six numbers from 1 to 45 and win the jackpot, starting at VND12 billion ($538,000), by matching all six winning numbers from the draw. 

The jackpot prize rolls over until there is a winner. The odds of winning are extremely low, believed to be around one in 8.14 million.

