Vietnam's north-south railway artery reopens after bridge collapse

The Ghenh Railway Bridge that stretches across the main river in the southern province of Dong Nai has been shut since March after it was hit and seriously damaged by an 800-ton barge.

The 100-year-old bridge collapsed at noon on March 20 after the barge misjudged its path bridge and crashed into it.

The collision sent the bridge’s middle span and three pillars into the river.

The accident left train traffic from the north to the south at a standstill, cutting off the flow of goods and causing considerable delays for rail travelers.

Trains on the north-south route had to stop at Bien Hoa Station in Dong Nai Province, which is about 40 kilometers northeast of Ho Chi Minh City.

The government has managed to fast track the repair work by half a month.

The urgent repairs are estimated to have cost the state budget VND298 billion ($13 million).

The Ghenh Railway Bridge in Đong Nai Province collapsed on March 20 after a barge crashed into it, virtually cutting off the main rail link between the south and north of the country. Photo by VGP

Repairs to the Ghenh Bridge that stretches across the Dong Nai River have been fast-tracked and completed 15 days earlier than previously planned. Photo by VGP

The bridge has officially reopened after three months of repairs. North-south railway services have been fully resumed with the first train crossing over the newly-repaired bridge at 3 a.m. on Saturday. Photo by VGP

Related News:

> Collapsed railway bridge to be repaired by mid-July

> Deputy PM urges swift repairs to vital railway bridge

> Vietnam to reopen north-south railway bridge after historic collapse