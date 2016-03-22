Tons of goods stranded after railway bridge collapse

Every day, three to four trains usually carry approximately 2,000 tons of goods from the South to the North and Central regions, according to the Saigon Railway Station in Ho Chi Minh City.

Do Dinh Duoc, deputy general director of JSC Saigon Passenger Transport, said cargo that was on its way to central and northern provinces had to be sent back to Song Than Station, one of the largest cargo terminals in the south, due to the accident.

On the morning of March 21, about 40 tons of goods including clothes, shoes, cigarettes and electrical devices were unloaded at the station for their owners to collect.

Goods are unloaded at Sai Gon Station. photo: Huu Cong

Nguyen Ngoc Nam, a representative of Hoa Nam Transport Company, said that his firm had 18 containers stuck at Song Than Station after the incident, so they would had to hire trucks to transport them by road.

"The cost of transporting goods by road is double that of rail. We will need to spend money to rent container trucks and then ask for some compensation from the railway sector."

Nam estimated that his company will have to bear an additional cost of up to VND300 million ($13,500).

Another representative from a transport company stated that they have made multiple plans to deal with their stranded goods in case the situation is not resolved quickly.

“We have many contracts with our clients and delivery dates to meet, but this is a force majeure so we sympathize with the railway company. To ensure our deadlines are met, we will transport our goods by sea, which costs about the same as railway transport.”

Leaders of the railway sector as well as Saigon Station have examined the status at major stations and are working on resolving the problem as soon as possible.