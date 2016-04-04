VnExpress International
Deputy PM urges swift repairs to vital railway bridge

April 4, 2016 | 11:20 am GMT+7

Repairs to the Ghenh Bridge that stretches across the Dong Nai River need to be completed 15 days earlier than previously planned so the bridge can reopen by early July, said Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc during a trip to examine repair work to the bridge on Sunday.

“We have to fast track repair work while ensuring quality and safety,” said Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, asking the Vietnam Railways Corporation under the Transport Ministry to accelerate the work by half a month.

Deputy Prime Minister has asked for repairs to the Ghenh Bridge to be completed ahead of schedule. Photo: Phuoc Tuan

Phuc recently agreed in principle to fund the urgent repairs to the Ghenh Bridge with VND298 billion ($13 million) from this year's state budget.

“We are having difficulties with budget revenue, but that doesn’t mean we are just going to leave weak bridges out there and ignore public safety,” added Phuc, who also instructed the Transport Ministry to make a list of all bridges nationwide that need to be repaired or replaced.

The 100 year-old Ghenh Bridge, a key bridge on the North-South railway line, collapsed at noon on March 20 after a barge crashed into it.

Due to the accident, railway services have been affected, forcing trains on the route to stop at Bien Hoa Station in Dong Nai province, which is about 40 kilometers northeast of Ho Chi Minh City.
 

