VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam police dismiss rumor of murder for organs near China border

By Phuong Son   September 20, 2016 | 10:03 am GMT+7
Vietnam police dismiss rumor of murder for organs near China border
The place where the guard's body was found. Photo by VnExpress/Yen Bai

The victim's body was cut into pieces, but police rejected the theory that he was killed for organs.

Police in the northern province of Cao Bang have shrugged off speculation that a local man was killed for his organs which were then sold to China.

Nguyen Van Hong, the police chief, confirmed on Monday that "his organs were not taken away."

On September 16, Be Van Tuyen, a guard at an elementary school in Phuc Hoa District, was found dead with his body cut into pieces. The 29-year-old man reportedly went fishing alone earlier.

After more than a day of searching, local police collected all his body parts, Hong said. The investigation continues.

In August, police in the nearby province of Ha Giang also dismissed rumors that 16 locals had been killed for organs by Chinese groups.

Ha Giang police had to address the issue after a warning notice was issued in Lao Cai Province, claiming that 16 Vietnamese, mostly old people and children, were kidnapped and killed for organs in Ha Giang in the first six months.

Police in Ha Giang rejected the information.

Cao Bang and Ha Giang have 333 kilometers and 277 km of borderlines with China, respectively.

Related news:

> Chinese murdering Vietnamese for organs not true: Vietnam police

Tags: Cao Bang killed for organs Ha Giang
 
Read more
Minor accident causes severe traffic jam in Hanoi

Minor accident causes severe traffic jam in Hanoi

Choking streets force Hanoi to mull ban on more vehicles from city center

Choking streets force Hanoi to mull ban on more vehicles from city center

Health warning for fish from central Vietnam adds to uncertainty after toxic spill

Health warning for fish from central Vietnam adds to uncertainty after toxic spill

Vietnamese cop shot during drug raid at Laos border

Vietnamese cop shot during drug raid at Laos border

Vietnam to add Chinese, Russian to elementary school curriculum

Vietnam to add Chinese, Russian to elementary school curriculum

Japan to build satellite for Vietnam’s climate observation

Japan to build satellite for Vietnam’s climate observation

Vietnamese government car causes chaos in Saigon

Vietnamese government car causes chaos in Saigon

Vietnamese official goes on defensive as infidelity rumor spreads

Vietnamese official goes on defensive as infidelity rumor spreads

 
go to top