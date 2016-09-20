Vietnam police dismiss rumor of murder for organs near China border

The place where the guard's body was found. Photo by VnExpress/Yen Bai

Police in the northern province of Cao Bang have shrugged off speculation that a local man was killed for his organs which were then sold to China.

Nguyen Van Hong, the police chief, confirmed on Monday that "his organs were not taken away."

On September 16, Be Van Tuyen, a guard at an elementary school in Phuc Hoa District, was found dead with his body cut into pieces. The 29-year-old man reportedly went fishing alone earlier.

After more than a day of searching, local police collected all his body parts, Hong said. The investigation continues.

In August, police in the nearby province of Ha Giang also dismissed rumors that 16 locals had been killed for organs by Chinese groups.

Ha Giang police had to address the issue after a warning notice was issued in Lao Cai Province, claiming that 16 Vietnamese, mostly old people and children, were kidnapped and killed for organs in Ha Giang in the first six months.

Police in Ha Giang rejected the information.

Cao Bang and Ha Giang have 333 kilometers and 277 km of borderlines with China, respectively.

