Vietnam offers free treatment to nCoV patients

A doctor at Cho Ray Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City checks on Chinese man Li Ding, a patient infected with the nCoV in Vietnam, February 3, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Huu Khoa.

The Vietnam Social Insurance (VSI) health fund will cover testing for fever, coughing and breathing problems, 2019-nCoV tests and related treatment.

"The VSI is also working with the Ministry of Health on the treatment of other diseases or problems arising during the treatment process," said Le Van Phuc, head of the department of health insurance policy implementation at VSI.

Vietnam has so far confirmed 10 infections of the novel coronavirus, with three patients declared healthy and discharged from hospital.

By Wednesday, Vietnam has quarantined 78 suspected to be infected, dropping from 90 on Tuesday.

Besides, more than 400 who had close contact with infected patients remain under close monitor.

As of Thursday morning, the death toll hit 565 while confirmed infections came to over 28,200, of which 1,170 have recovered.