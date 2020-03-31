Vietnam imposes nationwide distancing: No public gathering of more than two

The measure would last for 15 days, according to a directive issued Tuesday by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc. "The principle is that each family isolates itself with other families, one village to other villages, one commune to other communes, one province to other provinces," it said.

Factories must maintain safe distances, perform disinfection, and their employees must wear masks to prevent infection, it added.

People should only leave home in emergency cases, such as to buy food and medicine, or to work in essential factories and businesses.

People must keep distance of at least two meters from each other and inform the authorities of their health status and perform measures to protect their families' and their own health. Business leaders would be responsible for deploying disease prevention measures at their own businesses to keep their employees healthy.

Ministries and local authorities must spend all their resources to contain Covid-19 outbreak areas, such as Hanoi's Bach Mai Hospital or Saigon's Buddha Bar & Grill.