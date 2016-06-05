VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam general warns of potential "arms race" in East Sea at Shangri-la security talks

By Toan Dao   June 5, 2016 | 10:45 am GMT+7

Vietnam's Vice Defense Minister Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh told Asia’s largest annual security forum in Shangri-la, Singapore, on Sunday that there have been activities of unilateralism and coercion in Vietnam’s East Sea recently.

Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh. Photo by VnExpress/Nhat Quang

Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh. Photo by VnExpress/Nhat Quang

Addressing the Shangri-la Dialogue today, Vinh said there exist between Vietnam, China and some other ASEAN claimants differences and disputes in Vietnam’s East Sea. The situation has recently escalated on a worrying trend that goes beyond their differences in words, he said. Unilateralism and coercion have changed the status quo on the ground, and the militarization of occupied areas has led to responses from both within and outside the region, according to the general.

“If these developments are not addressed properly, they will lead to arms races, rivalry and unpredictable and disastrous consequences,” he told the audience at the fourth session “The Challenges of Conflict Resolution” which was also attended by Sun Jianguo, Deputy Chief of China's Joint Staff Department under the Central Military Commission.

At least 20 defense ministers, including U.S. Defense Secretary Ashton Carter, are attending the Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia's largest annual security forum. This year, it is taking place in Singapore from June 3 to 5.

Tags: South China Sea general Vinh Shangri-la
 
Read more
Vietnam, South Korea may buy Lockheed planes amid Chinese buildup

Vietnam, South Korea may buy Lockheed planes amid Chinese buildup

Indian defense minister visits Vietnam after Shangri-la Dialogue

Indian defense minister visits Vietnam after Shangri-la Dialogue

Three found dead as Vietnam PM arrives in Da Nang after cruise ship accident

Three found dead as Vietnam PM arrives in Da Nang after cruise ship accident

70 divers search for missing tourists after cruise ship goes down in Da Nang

70 divers search for missing tourists after cruise ship goes down in Da Nang

3 remain missing, 43 rescued after cruise ship capsized on river in Da Nang

3 remain missing, 43 rescued after cruise ship capsized on river in Da Nang

U.S. agrees to waive restrictions on Japanese military component imports

U.S. agrees to waive restrictions on Japanese military component imports

Vietnamese general says first purchase of U.S. weapons some way off

Vietnamese general says first purchase of U.S. weapons some way off

Japan pledges support for Southeast Asia security to counter coercive China

Japan pledges support for Southeast Asia security to counter coercive China

 
go to top