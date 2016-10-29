Vietnam eyes modernizing Soviet-era military cargo planes

Vietnamese officials are in negotiations with Russia’s Siberian Aeronautical Research Institute to modernize its fleet of An-2 military transport planes, which were supplied by the Soviet Union during 1950s-1960s,

The hulls and engines of about 40 An-2 planes of Vietnam's Air Force will be modernized, VietnamPlus reported Friday, citing Russia’s Izvestiya news site.

After the upgrade, the range of the planes is expected to be doubled to 3,000 km (1,864 miles).

The upgrade will also enable it to take off on short runways.

