Jetstar secures $117 mln credit deal with VietinBank to buy Airbus planes

An aircraft of Jetstar Pacific is seen at Noi Bai International airport in Hanoi, Vietnam September 28, 2016. Picture taken on September 28, 2016. Photo by Reuters/Kham

VietinBank, Vietnam's second-biggest listed bank by market value, has signed a $117 million credit agreement to fund Jetstar Pacific's purchase of Airbus A320 aircraft, the carrier said on Tuesday.

Jetstar Pacific, 70 percent-owned by flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and 30 percent held by Australia's Qantas Airways, will take delivery of 10 of the European aircraft maker's A320s in 2017, Jetstar Pacific Chief Executive Officer Le Hong Ha said in a statement.

The purchase, worth about $1 billion at list prices, was finalized last month during a visit to Vietnam by French President Francois Hollande.

