VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam confirms 17th Covid-19 patient

By Staff reporters   March 7, 2020 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Vietnam confirms 17th Covid-19 patient
A health worker at a Covid-19 prevention drill in Ho Chi Minh City, March 5, 2020. Photo by VnExpress, Nhu Quynh.

A 26-year old woman returning from Europe has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) after 22 days Vietnam reported no new cases.

The patient is currently isolated and treated at Hanoi’s Central Hospital for Tropical Diseases, said Hanoi City People's Committee Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung at an emergency city meeting late Friday.

The patient had left Hanoi's Noi Bai Airport on February 15 to visit family members living in London, England. Three days later she travelled from London to Milan, in the province of Lombardy, Italy, on a trip and returned to London on February 20, Chung said.

During her time in Milan, the province of Lombardy has not recorded any Covid-19 positive cases.

On February 25, the woman travelled from London to Paris to visit her sister. She contracted a cough on February 29, but did not go to get checked up.

On March 1, she reportedly felt bodily pains, fatigue, but it was unclear whether she had a fever. On the same day, she boarded flight VN0054 of Vietnam Airlines from London, and landed in Hanoi at 4:30 a.m. on March 2. She did not have a fever at this time.

After completing entry procedures, the patient was allowed to drive a family car home to Truc Bach Street,  Ba Dinh District. Since returning home, she had isolated herself in her room, wore a mask, and had limited contact with family members, Chung said.

Since then, she had developed a mild fever and coughed a lot, and was admitted to hospital on Thursday, when she tested positive for Covid-19.

Vietnam had reported its 16th coronavirus-infected patient on February 13. So far all 16 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospital.

By 6 p.m. Friday, 23,228 people in Vietnam are reportedly being isolated at home or in communal facilities, an increase of 9,000 compared to the day before, while another 101, suspected of infection, were being being isolated in hospital.

Related News:
Tags: Covid-19 coronavirus epidemic Vietnam 17th patient Hanoi
 
Read more
PM orders cities to prepare for large-scale quarantine in Covid-19 fight

PM orders cities to prepare for large-scale quarantine in Covid-19 fight

Saigon airport told to disinfect all aircraft to prevent Covid-19 spread

Saigon airport told to disinfect all aircraft to prevent Covid-19 spread

Vietnam requires health declaration from all arrivals

Vietnam requires health declaration from all arrivals

Vietnamese workers choose to stay put in coronavirus-hit South Korea

Vietnamese workers choose to stay put in coronavirus-hit South Korea

Vietnam able to make 10,000 coronavirus test kits per day

Vietnam able to make 10,000 coronavirus test kits per day

South Korea sends emergency response teams to assist citizens in Vietnam

South Korea sends emergency response teams to assist citizens in Vietnam

Hanoi ranked world's seventh most polluted capital city in 2019

Hanoi ranked world's seventh most polluted capital city in 2019

Hanoi considers expanding pedestrian zone around Hoan Kiem Lake

Hanoi considers expanding pedestrian zone around Hoan Kiem Lake

 
go to top