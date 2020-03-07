Vietnam confirms 17th Covid-19 patient

The patient is currently isolated and treated at Hanoi’s Central Hospital for Tropical Diseases, said Hanoi City People's Committee Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung at an emergency city meeting late Friday.

The patient had left Hanoi's Noi Bai Airport on February 15 to visit family members living in London, England. Three days later she travelled from London to Milan, in the province of Lombardy, Italy, on a trip and returned to London on February 20, Chung said.

During her time in Milan, the province of Lombardy has not recorded any Covid-19 positive cases.

On February 25, the woman travelled from London to Paris to visit her sister. She contracted a cough on February 29, but did not go to get checked up.

On March 1, she reportedly felt bodily pains, fatigue, but it was unclear whether she had a fever. On the same day, she boarded flight VN0054 of Vietnam Airlines from London, and landed in Hanoi at 4:30 a.m. on March 2. She did not have a fever at this time.

After completing entry procedures, the patient was allowed to drive a family car home to Truc Bach Street, Ba Dinh District. Since returning home, she had isolated herself in her room, wore a mask, and had limited contact with family members, Chung said.

Since then, she had developed a mild fever and coughed a lot, and was admitted to hospital on Thursday, when she tested positive for Covid-19.

Vietnam had reported its 16th coronavirus-infected patient on February 13. So far all 16 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospital.

By 6 p.m. Friday, 23,228 people in Vietnam are reportedly being isolated at home or in communal facilities, an increase of 9,000 compared to the day before, while another 101, suspected of infection, were being being isolated in hospital.