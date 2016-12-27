VnExpress International
Vietnam climbs in women's soccer ranking

By VnExpress   December 27, 2016 | 02:02 pm GMT+7
National women's soccer team. Photo by Vietnam Football Federation/File Photo

The national team now ranks second to Thailand in Southeast Asia, according to FIFA.

The women’s national soccer team of Vietnam has been ranked 32nd globally by the international football governing body FIFA, up two spots from the previous update six months ago.

With 1,630 points, the team came second behind Thailand's in Southeast Asia, and seventh in Asia-Pacific.

It has been a good year for the Vietnamese team. It was allowed to play in the qualification round for the Rio Olympics and was the runner-up of the AFF Women’s Championship, after a loss to Thailand on a controversial penalty.

The team is eyeing the championship title at the 29th Southeast Asian Games in Malaysia next summer.

Meanwhile, Vietnam's men's national soccer team is ranked 134th globally by FIFA, down one spot from six months ago. 

