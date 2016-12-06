ticket-scalpers-win-big-ahead-of-vietnam-indonesia-football-match

Prices for tickets to the much-anticipated Vietnam-Indonesia football match have been surging on Hanoi's black market in recent days.

The match, the second leg of the semifinal of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Cup, is scheduled to take place at My Dinh Stadium at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Vietnam Football Federation set official prices at between VND150,000 ($6.50)-VND400,000 ($17.40) per ticket.

Scalpers then hiked prices by up to four times to as high as VND1.5 million ($65). Football, better known as soccer in some parts of the world, is by far the most popular sport in Vietnam.

Vietnam’s national football team lost 1-2 to host Indonesia in the first leg in Bogor, Indonesia last weekend.

In the other semifinal, Thailand beat Myanmar 2-0 away in the first leg. The two teams will play again in Bangkok on Thursday.

