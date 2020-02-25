VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam calls on interpreters to talk Chinese, South Koreans into quarantine

By Le Nga   February 25, 2020 | 04:07 pm GMT+7
Vietnam calls on interpreters to talk Chinese, South Koreans into quarantine
Officials at Huu Nghi Border Gate in Vietnam's northern province of Lang Son complete health declarations for passengers coming from China, February 4, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy.

Provinces and cities are to send staff able to understand and communicate in Chinese and Korean to border areas, as per Ministry of Health request.

The move followed reports that most border areas across Vietnam are ill equipped to communicate quarantine procedures to Chinese and South Korean arrivals and so prevent the coronavirus from spreading.

Following increasing infections in South Korea, all arrivals from the country are to be isolated, according to a Ministry of Health document issued Sunday.

Those with symptoms like high fever, coughing and breathing difficulties will be put under quarantine.

The document is currently available in English, Chinese and Korean.

A lack of staff able to communicate in the three languages hamper efforts to isolate, monitor and treat travelers from related epidemic stricken areas, as well as those with whom they’ve had contact, according to the ministry.

To cope with the situation, the ministry demanded all cities and provinces supply interpreters at all border points.

Saigon and Da Nang are currently quarantining 83 people from South Korea's Daegu City, where a major coronavirus outbreak has been detected.

South Korea is making headlines internationally after it became one of the worst-hit countries and territories by the coronavirus epidemic, recording 893 infections by Tuesday, many in Daegu. The country’s number of infections is second only to China, the epicenter.

Vietnam has so far recorded 16 coronavirus cases, of whom 15 have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

The remaining patient, a 50-year-old man in northern Vinh Phuc Province who was infected by his 23-year-old daughter, a worker returning from China’s Wuhan City where the coronavirus outbreak was first detected last December, has been tested negative twice and is ready for discharge.

The global death toll has reached 2,701, mostly in China, followed by Iran with 12, South Korea with nine and Italy with seven.

Related News:

Coronavirus disease 2019

Vietnam Airlines to suspend all international flights until April 30

Vietnam Airlines to suspend all international flights until April 30

Covid-19 impacts: Video conferencing most downloaded app in Vietnam

Covid-19 impacts: Video conferencing most downloaded app in Vietnam

117 hotels offer to be Covid-19 quarantine camps

117 hotels offer to be Covid-19 quarantine camps

See more
Tags: Vietnam Vietnam coronavirus Vietnam new coronavirus Vietnam novel coronavirus Vietnam Covid 19 Vietnam nCoV healthcare interpreters
 
Read more
Hanoi to stop taking coronavirus test swabs at airport

Hanoi to stop taking coronavirus test swabs at airport

Vietnamese students in the UK dominate nation’s latest nine Covid-19 infections

Vietnamese students in the UK dominate nation’s latest nine Covid-19 infections

Vietnam Airlines to suspend all international flights until April 30

Vietnam Airlines to suspend all international flights until April 30

Police probe three drug traffickers in northern Vietnam

Police probe three drug traffickers in northern Vietnam

Hanoi resuscitates abandoned hospital for Covid-19 quarantine

Hanoi resuscitates abandoned hospital for Covid-19 quarantine

Covid-19 impacts: Video conferencing most downloaded app in Vietnam

Covid-19 impacts: Video conferencing most downloaded app in Vietnam

117 hotels offer to be Covid-19 quarantine camps

117 hotels offer to be Covid-19 quarantine camps

Five arrested for using poison to kill, steal dogs

Five arrested for using poison to kill, steal dogs

 
go to top