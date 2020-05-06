VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam brings 240 citizens from France in special flight

By Hoang Nguyen   May 6, 2020 | 10:03 am GMT+7
Vietnam brings 240 citizens from France in special flight
Vietnamese citizens line up at the ticket counter of Charles De Gaulle International Airport in Paris, France, May 5, 2020. Photo courtesy of the Voice of Vietnam.

Vietnam brought back around 240 of its citizens from France on Wednesday by a special Vietnam Airlines flight.

The passengers landed in Van Don Airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh, before receiving health checks and being sent to quarantine camps.

They included people working in France, more than 100 students and 60 tourists who were stranded there, some for weeks.

There were 19 children under 14 years of age, 30 people aged over 60 and two pregnant women. There was a family from Germany that needed to return to Vietnam immediately since a relative was being treated for cancer.

On the way to France on Tuesday, the Vietnam Airlines plane carried medical equipment gifted by Vietnamese government.

France is the fourth worst affected Covid-19 country in Europe after Spain, Italy and the U.K. with over 170,500 cases and more than 25,500 deaths.

Since mid-April Vietnam has been working with countries like the U.K., Italy, Canada, and Japan to organize flights to bring its citizens home following the suspension of commercial flights.

Vietnam has suspended all international flights from March 25.

Its Covid-19 tally so far is 271, with 232 patients recovering and 39 getting treatment now. The country has gone 20 days without community transmission as of Wednesday.

Related News:

Coronavirus disease 2019

April garment exports plummet

April garment exports plummet

Covid-19: How UK and Vietnam can help each other reach a new normal

Covid-19: How UK and Vietnam can help each other reach a new normal

Coronavirus: Vietnam begins day 24 without community transmission

Coronavirus: Vietnam begins day 24 without community transmission

See more
Tags: France Vietnam Covid-19 flight repatriation Vietnamese overseas international flights travel restrictions
 
Read more
Vietnamese professor wins Europe math prize

Vietnamese professor wins Europe math prize

Vietnam sees big drop in April cyber attacks

Vietnam sees big drop in April cyber attacks

Coronavirus: Vietnam begins day 24 without community transmission

Coronavirus: Vietnam begins day 24 without community transmission

Hanoi considers expanding pedestrian zone around Hoan Kiem Lake

Hanoi considers expanding pedestrian zone around Hoan Kiem Lake

Rain cuts rivers through central Vietnam

Rain cuts rivers through central Vietnam

Vietnamese mother arrested in Taiwan for abandoning newborn: report

Vietnamese mother arrested in Taiwan for abandoning newborn: report

Vietnam appeals court to rule on bloggers’ case

Vietnam appeals court to rule on bloggers’ case

Yearlong farming cycle is bleeding Vietnam's Mekong Delta dry

Yearlong farming cycle is bleeding Vietnam's Mekong Delta dry

 
go to top