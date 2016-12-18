VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam arrests blogger for defaming state leaders

By VnExpress   December 18, 2016 | 03:07 pm GMT+7

The man has posted more than 700 video clips that defame state leaders, according to police.

Police in the central province of Thanh Hoa arrested a man for publishing defamatory video clips about top government and Communist Party leaders.

Since October of 2015, Nguyen Danh Dung has used a blog (Tinhhinhdatnuocvietnam-Vietnam today), two Facebook pages (ThienAn and QuachThienAn) and a Youtube account (ThienAn TV) to post more than 700 videos acccording to Tran Trung Hieu, spokesman of Thanh Hoa Police.

Dung aggregated video content from hostile websites and social media accounts, edited them and posted the final results on his sites, VietnamPlus reported on Sunday.

Dung has been accused of abusing democratic rights in attempting to damage the interests of the State, organizations and citizens.

Police have decided to launch a criminal investigation into the case.

Last month, authorities in the central province of Khanh Hoa also arrested Nguyen Ngoc Nhu Quynh, 37, and accused her of publishing distorted stories and videos about the government and Party.

They said Quynh ran a blog and Facebook page as Me Nam (Mother Mushroom) since 2012.

She has been accused of abusing democratic rights, distorting facts and attempting to subvert the government and the Party.

The same month, another facebooker, Ho Van Hai, (also known as “Ho Hai”) was arrested in Ho Chi Minh City for distributing documents and information designed to undermine the state.

The People’s Court of Hanoi sentenced blogger Nguyen Huu Vinh and his assistant Nguyen Thi Minh Thuy to five and three years in prison each for anti-state blog posts in March. An appeals court upheld their sentences in October.

Related news:

Vietnam arrests Facebooker accused of distorting facts, defaming police

Vietnam court upholds jail terms for bloggers

Tags: Vietnam arrest Facebooker Nguyen Danh Dung
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top