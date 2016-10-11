Vietnam arrests Facebooker accused of distorting facts, defaming police

Nguyen Ngoc Nhu Quynh is arrested at her home in Khanh Hoa Monday. Photo by VnExpress

Police in the central province of Khanh Hoa Province arrested a woman on Monday accusing her of publishing distorted stories and videos against the government and the Communist Party.

They said Nguyen Ngoc Nhu Quynh, 37, had run a blog and a Facebook page under the nickname 'Me Nam' (Mother Mushroom) since 2012.

She has been accused of abusing democratic rights, distorting facts and going against the government and the Party with her blog posts.

Police said in 2014, the mother of two posted on Facebook stories of 31 residents dying in police custody or while under investigation.

They said she also printed and distributed a document named "Stop police from killing civilians."

Police said the “hostile” information “offended and defamed the police" and "sabotaged the relationship between the public and the police.”

In June 2014, Quynh admitted that she managed the blog and the Facebook page herself, police said.

Her Facebook page is still accessible on Tuesday.

The People’s Court of Hanoi sentenced blogger Nguyen Huu Vinh and his assistant Nguyen Thi Minh Thuy to five and three years in prison each for anti-state blog posts in March. An appeals court then upheld the sentences last month.

