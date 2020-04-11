Vietnam allows private medical facilities to test for Covid-19

Covid-19 testing tools at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Hanoi. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy.

Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son said this is meant to take advantage of medical facilities outside the public sector in combating the epidemic.

"Private medical facilities will conduct Covid-19 tests if requested by local centers for disease control or doctors at hospitals, not at the request of the public.

"The process and cost will be specified."

The Ministry of Health will meet with experts and issue recommendations for testing at private health facilities next week.

There are 110 public medical facilities currently authorized to do the test.

As of Friday afternoon 114,241 people had been tested for Covid-19, according to the ministry portal.

Meanwhile, 16 more patients were discharged from hospitals on Friday, taking the number of current cases down to 113, less than half the total of 257 diagnosed so far.