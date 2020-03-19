VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam Airlines to suspend all international flights until April 30

By Phan Anh   March 19, 2020 | 05:02 pm GMT+7
Vietnam Airlines to suspend all international flights until April 30
A Vietnam Airlines plane in Frankfurt, Germany. Photo by Shutterstock/Vytautas Kielaitis.

National carrier Vietnam Airlines is set to suspend all international flights until the end of April as the Covid-19 pandemic worsens.

The carrier will stop Southeast Asian flights to and from Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Myanmar, Singapore and Thailand from March 21 while flights to and from the U.K. and Japan would stop from March 23, it said Thursday.

Flights from Vietnam to Germany and Australia would be stopped from March 24, and flights from Germany and Australia to Vietnam would stop from March 25.

The carrier had already suspended flights between Vietnam and China, France, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Macao, Russia, South Korea and Taiwan.

Vietnam Airlines also said it would offer flight reschedules and destination changes for free for all passengers of international flights affected by the decision whose tickets have been issued before March 25.

Vietnam has recorded 76 Covid-19 cases so far, 60 of them active and the remaining 16 discharged.

The pandemic is affecting 176 countries and territories, spreading fast in Europe claiming almost 9,000 lives.

Related News:

Coronavirus disease 2019

Covid-19 impacts: Video conferencing most downloaded app in Vietnam

Covid-19 impacts: Video conferencing most downloaded app in Vietnam

117 hotels offer to be Covid-19 quarantine camps

117 hotels offer to be Covid-19 quarantine camps

Risking pandemic infection, airport immigration staff brace for contact

Risking pandemic infection, airport immigration staff brace for contact

See more
Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese aviation Vietnam Airlines Covid-19 coronavirus transport flight epidemic pandemic
 
Read more
Police probe three drug traffickers in northern Vietnam

Police probe three drug traffickers in northern Vietnam

Hanoi resuscitates abandoned hospital for Covid-19 quarantine

Hanoi resuscitates abandoned hospital for Covid-19 quarantine

Covid-19 impacts: Video conferencing most downloaded app in Vietnam

Covid-19 impacts: Video conferencing most downloaded app in Vietnam

117 hotels offer to be Covid-19 quarantine camps

117 hotels offer to be Covid-19 quarantine camps

Five arrested for using poison to kill, steal dogs

Five arrested for using poison to kill, steal dogs

Two Vietnamese Americans die of Covid-19

Two Vietnamese Americans die of Covid-19

War footing: Vietnam readies 90,000 doctors for coronavirus battle

War footing: Vietnam readies 90,000 doctors for coronavirus battle

Vietnam confirms eight new Covid-19 infections

Vietnam confirms eight new Covid-19 infections

 
go to top