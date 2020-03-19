Vietnam Airlines to suspend all international flights until April 30

The carrier will stop Southeast Asian flights to and from Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Myanmar, Singapore and Thailand from March 21 while flights to and from the U.K. and Japan would stop from March 23, it said Thursday.

Flights from Vietnam to Germany and Australia would be stopped from March 24, and flights from Germany and Australia to Vietnam would stop from March 25.

The carrier had already suspended flights between Vietnam and China, France, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Macao, Russia, South Korea and Taiwan.

Vietnam Airlines also said it would offer flight reschedules and destination changes for free for all passengers of international flights affected by the decision whose tickets have been issued before March 25.

Vietnam has recorded 76 Covid-19 cases so far, 60 of them active and the remaining 16 discharged.

The pandemic is affecting 176 countries and territories, spreading fast in Europe claiming almost 9,000 lives.