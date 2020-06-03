VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

US protests China’s East Sea claims at UN

By Phan Anh   June 3, 2020 | 11:06 am GMT+7
US protests China’s East Sea claims at UN
Paracel Islands in the South China Sea. Photo by AFP.

The U.S. ambassador to the U.N. recently sent a diplomatic note to Secretary General António Guterres protesting China’s claims in the South China Sea.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday posted on Twitter the diplomatic note, which says: "Today, the U.S. protests the PRC’s (People’s Republic of China) unlawful South China Sea maritime claims at the U.N."

"We reject these claims as unlawful and dangerous. Member States must unite to uphold international law and freedom of the seas."

The note was sent on Monday by U.S. Ambassador Kelly Craft in response to one sent by the Permanent Mission of China to the U.N. on December 12 last year in response to Malaysia’s submission to the Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf.

"The U.S. rejects these maritime claims as inconsistent with international law as reflected in the 1982 Law of the Sea Convention," the note read.

China’s note had said it has "sovereignty over Nanhai Zhudao, consisting of Dongsha Qundao, Xisha Qundao, Zhongsha Qundao and Nansha Qundao," based on "historic rights in the South China Sea."

Nanhai Zhudao refers to South China Sea islands, Dongsha Qundao to Pratas Islands, Xisha Qundao to Vietnam’s Paracel Islands, Zhongsha Qundao to the Macclesfield Bank and the Scarborough Shoal, and Nansha Qundao to Vietnam’s Spratly Islands.

Vietnam rejected and protested China’s note with one of its own on March 30, which said China’s claims "seriously violate Vietnam's sovereignty and jurisdiction rights over the East Sea."

Vietnam calls the South China Sea the East Sea.

China claims almost the entire South China Sea, including waters close to Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei, and Taiwan.

Related News:

South China Sea

Vietnam Fisheries Society condemns China attack on boat, demands compensation

Vietnam Fisheries Society condemns China attack on boat, demands compensation

China's ‘vegetable cultivation’ on Vietnam's islands a bogus ploy

China's ‘vegetable cultivation’ on Vietnam's islands a bogus ploy

China’s horticultural experiment on Vietnamese territory violates international law

China’s horticultural experiment on Vietnamese territory violates international law

See more

Tags:

Vietnam

Vietnamese

East Sea

South China Sea

U.S. United Nations

China

maritime

sovereignty

 

Read more

South African man killed in HCMC road crash

South African man killed in HCMC road crash

Lychee trade a juicy Vietnamese livelihood

Lychee trade a juicy Vietnamese livelihood

Solar eclipse next week to be visible in Vietnam

Solar eclipse next week to be visible in Vietnam

Aircraft skids off runway in HCMC amid heavy rains

Aircraft skids off runway in HCMC amid heavy rains

Vietnam to be linked by 140 Tbps undersea cable

Vietnam to be linked by 140 Tbps undersea cable

HCMC emergency center's daily battle to save lives

HCMC emergency center's daily battle to save lives

Falling tree branch kills motorcyclist in HCMC

Falling tree branch kills motorcyclist in HCMC

Vietnam Fisheries Society condemns China attack on boat, demands compensation

Vietnam Fisheries Society condemns China attack on boat, demands compensation

 
go to top