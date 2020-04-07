VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam rejects China's sovereignty claims over Vietnamese territories

By Viet Anh   April 7, 2020 | 09:00 pm GMT+7
Vietnam rejects China's sovereignty claims over Vietnamese territories
A Vietnamese soldier at the Spratly Islands. Photo courtesy of the World & Vietnam Report under Vietnam's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Vietnam has rejected and protested China sending two diplomatic notes to the U.N., laying claim to Vietnamese territories in the East Sea.

One of the diplomatic notes was sent on March 23 by China to the United Nations (U.N.) on March 23 in response to the Philippines. It claimed illegally that China has sovereignty over the Spratly Islands and adjacent waters, has sovereignty and jurisdiction rights over relevant sea areas, seabeds and subsoil. It also said that it has "historic rights" in the East Sea, internationally known as the South China Sea, based on "historical and legal evidences."

The other note was sent December 12 last year in response to Malaysia. It also made the illegal claim that China has sovereignty over islands on the East Sea, including the Pratas, Spratly and Paracel Islands and the Zhongsa Qundao. What China calls the Zhongsa Qundao are the Macclesfield Bank and the Scarborough Shoal. China also mentioned its "historical rights" in the East Sea.

A diplomatic note sent by Vietnam's Permanent Mission to the U.N. on March 30 said: "Vietnam protests China's claims in the aforementioned diplomatic notes. These claims seriously violate Vietnam's sovereignty and jurisdiction rights over the East Sea."

Vietnam has full legal basis and historical evidence to assert its sovereignty over the Spratly and Paracel Islands in accordance with international law, the note stressed.

Vietnam considers the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) to be the sole legal basis that comprehensively and absolutely dictates the scope of rights over sea areas between Vietnam and China.

"Vietnam protests claims on the East Sea that go over boundaries as stated in UNCLOS, including claims regarding historical rights. These claims hold no legal value," Vietnam asserted in is diplomatic note.

Vietnam's consistent stance on the aforementioned issues has been affirmed multiple times in several documents issued at the U.N., as well as in statements sent to relevant international entities. Vietnam requests that the U.N. Secretary General issues its diplomatic note to all member nations of UNCLOS as well as members of the U.N., the note said.

China claims almost the entire South China Sea, including waters close to Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan.

Related News:

South China Sea

Vietnam condemns sinking of boat off Paracels, demands China compensate

Vietnam condemns sinking of boat off Paracels, demands China compensate

Respect Vietnam's sovereignty over Spratly Islands, China told

Respect Vietnam's sovereignty over Spratly Islands, China told

Vietnam verifying information on Chinese vessel approaching its waters

Vietnam verifying information on Chinese vessel approaching its waters

See more
Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese China Chinese Spratly Paracel islands East Sea South China Sea sovereignty diplomacy
 
Read more
Four new cases take Vietnam’s Covid-19 count to 249

Four new cases take Vietnam’s Covid-19 count to 249

Hanoi to jail those spreading fake news on Covid-19

Hanoi to jail those spreading fake news on Covid-19

Monthly allowance to bolster HCMC lottery vendors, destitute

Monthly allowance to bolster HCMC lottery vendors, destitute

27 more Covid-19 patients recover in Vietnam

27 more Covid-19 patients recover in Vietnam

Binh Thuan medics moved to tears after patient tests Covid-19 negative

Binh Thuan medics moved to tears after patient tests Covid-19 negative

Visits to recreational places drop by half in Vietnam amid pandemic: Google

Visits to recreational places drop by half in Vietnam amid pandemic: Google

Binh Duong firm lifts lockdown as South Korean expert tests Covid-19 negative

Binh Duong firm lifts lockdown as South Korean expert tests Covid-19 negative

Medical facilities to test all visitors for Covid-19

Medical facilities to test all visitors for Covid-19

 
go to top