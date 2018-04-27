UK men sentenced to life in jail for rape and murder of Vietnamese woman

Two English men have been convicted of killing a Vietnamese woman in a "horrific" ordeal.

A court in England sentenced two men to life imprisonment without parole for rape and murder of a 28-year-old Vietnamese woman, which the court described as “horrific,” media reports said on Wednesday.

Stephen Unwin, 40, and William McFall, 51, were convicted of attacking Quyen Ngoc Nguyen, a Vietnamese nail technician, at Unwin’s home in Sunderland in northeast England last August, the court said, as cited by Guardian.

They tortured her to get her bank pin numbers, before Unwin raped her. They then dumped her body in her car and burned it when she was still alive, it said.

The pair, who met in prison where they were serving terms of previous murders, took £1,000 ($1,400) from her bank accounts, said the indictment at the trial, which was started in February.

Nguyen’s body was found in the back of her Audi five hours after she was captured on CCTV camera arriving at Unwin’s house.

Her DNA was found on McFall’s gun at the house, as well as on Unwin’s lounge pants and McFall’s underwear, the jury heard.

The justice called Unwin a “ruthless killer,” and his accomplice “an extremely violent man capable of monstrous behavior.”

Nguyen was a mother of two young children.

“My sister believed, as I did, that you came to this country for a safer life, with better opportunities for herself and her children. Our lives have been blighted by these two terrible men forever,” the victim’s sister said in court, as cited by Guardian.

Nguyen came to the U.K. in 2010 to study business at a London university, the report said. She met Unwin, who maintained properties for landlords, while she was working as a property agent, renting out accommodation to other Vietnamese people.