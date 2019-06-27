VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Two killed in Hanoi heatwave

By Le Nga   June 27, 2019 | 01:16 pm GMT+7
Two killed in Hanoi heatwave
A woman suffering from a heat stroke is treated at Hanoi's 108 Military Central Hospital, June 26, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Mai Hang.

Two people have died of heat stroke in Hanoi this month while a third is in a coma.

All three were taken to 108 Military Central Hospital and the comatose person is in critical condition, according to Dr Nguyen Thi Nga of the hospital.

They were manual laborers who had worked outdoors for several hours in the heat, which caused high fever, organ damage and cardiovascular failure.

The survivor was admitted last Saturday with the body temperature of 42 degrees Celsius (107.6 degrees Fahrenheit) and multiple organ failure. The 50-year-old woman’s temperature has returned to normal thanks to doctors’ efforts, but remains in a deep coma.

Nga cautioned people against going out during hot days, and remain well hydrated and fully covered if they must work outside to avoid heat strokes.

Northern and central Vietnam have going through a scorching summer. Temperatures in Hanoi peaked at 40 degrees Celsius last Saturday while temperatures in Hue in central Vietnam have been around 39 degrees. 

Last month, a 50-year-old man who had been harvesting peanuts in a field in the central province of Ha Tinh collapsed and died of a heat stroke.

Meteorologists have warned that people should brace for more heatwaves this summer.

A study published in the journal Climatic Change last September said Southeast Asian nations like the Philippines and Vietnam would be most affected by heat-related mortality along with countries in southern Europe and South America.

Related News:

2019 heat

Hue residents try to stay cool in scorching summer

Hue residents try to stay cool in scorching summer

Mercury rises to 40C as heat wave scorches Hanoi

Mercury rises to 40C as heat wave scorches Hanoi

Global warming’s the fight of our lives. We’re losing it

Global warming’s the fight of our lives. We’re losing it

See more
Tags: heat wave heat stroke Hanoi death record heat weather office northern Vietnam El Nino Vietnam hot summer global warming
 
Read more
Singaporean ship sinks Vietnamese fishing vessel

Singaporean ship sinks Vietnamese fishing vessel

Hue gives trash bins a pedal push to keep streets clean

Hue gives trash bins a pedal push to keep streets clean

Vietnam uses budget reserves to cull pigs as African swine fever spreads nationwide

Vietnam uses budget reserves to cull pigs as African swine fever spreads nationwide

HCMC police find 15 kilos of narcotics in gift packages

HCMC police find 15 kilos of narcotics in gift packages

Five men jailed for killing endangered langurs in national park

Five men jailed for killing endangered langurs in national park

Central Vietnam tourist park hands over captive moon bears to sanctuary

Central Vietnam tourist park hands over captive moon bears to sanctuary

Vietnam takes over presidency of UN disarmament body

Vietnam takes over presidency of UN disarmament body

 
go to top