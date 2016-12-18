VnExpress International
Two gold shop thieves arrested in southern Vietnam

By Hong Tuyet   December 18, 2016 | 06:09 pm GMT+7
Le Dang Khoa, 26, and Le Van Phuong, 22, were arrested on December 18, 2016. Photo by VnExpress/Hong Tuyet

Police in central Vietnam also arrested an allegedly bank robber in Da Nang.

Two men who allegedly robbed a gold shop in Tay Ninh Province two days ago were arrested on Sunday.

Police identified the suspects as Le Dang Khoa, 26, and Le Van Phuong, 22, of Trang Bang District.

Information about the two other suspects in the crime has not been released.

Dressed in masks, helmets, gloves and coats, the suspects took two motorcycles to the Kim Phung gold shop in Phuoc Dong Commune, Go Dau District on Friday afternoon. The two getaway drivers remained on the bikes outside while their accomplices entered the shop and used a gun and a pepper spray to subdue the female owner.

Then they smashed her display cabinet and made off with about 10 ounces of gold. The robbers then quickly fled in the direction of Trang Bang District.

Tay Ninh is around 100 km (62 miles) from Ho Chi Minh City and sits on the border with Cambodia.

In another development, Nguyen Hoai Tam, 29, a man suspected of using a gun to rob a bank in Hue earlier this month, has been arrested in Da Nang City.

He was accused of robbing a local branch of the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) in Hue City and fleeing with VND725 million ($31,550).

