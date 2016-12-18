VnExpress International
Vietnam seeks gold shop robbers near Cambodian border

By Hong Tuyet   December 18, 2016 | 10:12 am GMT+7

The armed men made off with roughly 10 ounces of gold.

Police in the southern province of Tay Ninh are hunting for four armed suspects in connection with a gold shop heist that took place on Friday afternoon.

Dressed in masks, helmets, gloves and coats, the suspects took two motorcycles to the Kim Phung gold shop in Phuoc Dong Commune, Go Dau District. The two getaway drivers remained on the bikes outside while their accomplices entered the shop and used a gun and a pepper spray to subdue the female owner.

Then they smashed her display cabinet and made off with about 10 ounces of gold. The robbers then quickly fled in the direction of Trang Bang District.

Police are reviewing the shop's CCTV footage for clues.

Tay Ninh is around 100 km (62 miles) from Ho Chi Minh City and sits on the border with Cambodia.

The suspects of the robbery of the gold shop in Tay Ninh on December 16, 2016

The suspects the Tay Ninh gold shop robbery on December 16, 2016

Ten days prior, on December 6, another masked suspect drew a gun at the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) in the central city of Hue. 

He fled with about VND725 million ($31,550).

