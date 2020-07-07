VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Two drivers fined, lose licenses for blocking fire truck

By Pham Linh   July 7, 2020 | 02:00 pm GMT+7

Two bus drivers were fined VND4 million ($172) each in the central province of Quang Ngai on Monday for refusing to give way to a fire truck.

The drivers, whose identities have not been disclosed, also had their driving licenses suspended for two months.

The traffic police acted after a video uploaded on social networks showed two buses carrying workers of South Korean company Doosan Vina obstructing the fire truck on Highway 1A despite its wailing siren last Saturday.

The truck was on its way to put out a blaze at a mattress warehouse in Binh Son District.

Two bus drivers fined, lose licenses for blocking fire truck
 
 

Two drivers fined, lose licenses for blocking fire truck

A video captured by a fire truck shows it being blocked by two workers' buses on a highway in Quang Ngai Province, central Vietnam, July 4, 2020.

The two drivers owned up to their mistake, blaming "lack of observation and concentration" for it.

Doosan Vina, a subsidiary of Doosan Heavy Industries Group, said in statement it had asked its transport contractor to sack the two drivers, aged 43 and 45, for obstructing the fire truck.

Many road users in Vietnam ignore the rule that they have to give way to ambulances and fire engines.

Vietnamese laws stipulate that those failing to give way to emergency vehicles are fined VND3-5 million.

Related News:

Tags:

Doosan Vina

Quang Ngai

central Vietnam

firetruck

traffic jams

emergency vehicles

 

Read more

241 Vietnamese stranded in Philippines fly home

241 Vietnamese stranded in Philippines fly home

Project to ease congestion on road linking southern industrial hubs cleared

Project to ease congestion on road linking southern industrial hubs cleared

Former HCMC cop receives death for dealing drugs

Former HCMC cop receives death for dealing drugs

Vietnam offers $100,000 flood relief assistance to China

Vietnam offers $100,000 flood relief assistance to China

Vietnam population might peak 10 years earlier than UN forecast: Lancet study

Vietnam population might peak 10 years earlier than UN forecast: Lancet study

Cyanide-laced bubble tea murder brings down capital punishment

Cyanide-laced bubble tea murder brings down capital punishment

Nine Pakistani pilots in Vietnam use 'genuine' licenses

Nine Pakistani pilots in Vietnam use 'genuine' licenses

Hanoi’s biggest landfill reopens as compensation talks resume

Hanoi’s biggest landfill reopens as compensation talks resume

 
go to top