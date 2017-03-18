VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Truck plunges over Hanoi bridge in failed attempt to avoid road crash

By Phuong Son   March 18, 2017 | 12:42 pm GMT+7

Most of the container truck fell off the bridge and a rear wheel kept it from hitting the ground.

A container truck threw itself across a bridge barrier in Hanoi and almost crashed into the ground when it tried to avoid another collision on Saturday.

The truck driver tried to avoid two vehicles that crashed on Thanh Tri Bridge at around 6 a.m. Saturday by making a sharp turn that went beyond the bridge, eyewitnesses said.

The truck was held back thanks to a rear wheel, while most of it was off the bridge. Its head was badly damaged.

All three drivers were injured. Traffic on the bridge was jammed for hours.

The unusual incident drew the attention of many bystanders and video footage used in this article was provided by Luong Huu Khanh.

truck-plunges-over-hanoi-bridge-in-failed-attempt-to-avoid-road-crash

The heavy truck almost falls off the bridge. Photo courtesy of VTCNews

Related news:

Hanoi SUV crashes through chains, flips into ditch

Three flee burning car in Hanoi

Tags: Vietnam traffic crash truck
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top