VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Three flee burning car in Hanoi

By Phuong Son   February 23, 2017 | 11:49 am GMT+7
Three flee burning car in Hanoi
Fire engulfs the car in Hanoi on Thursday morning. Photo by VnExpress/Dinh Manh Tien

The cause of the accident remains unknown.

A four-seat Toyota caught fire in Hanoi on Thursday morning, sending the driver, Le Viet Hung, 31, running into the street with his infant daughter.

Hung was driving down Hoang Dao Thuy Street in Thanh Xuan District at around 8 a.m. when smoke began to trickle out its windows.

A moment later, the flames kicked off in earnest.

Vietnam News Agency reported that Hung, his young daughter and another passenger ran to safety where they watched the fire engulf the vehicle in minutes, jamming traffic at a nearby crossroads.

Firefighters had the situation under control in 15 minutes, leaving a burned out husk on the street.

three-flee-burning-car-in-hanoi

The burned out vehicle. Photo by VnExpress/Phuong Son

Related news:

Bus explosion kills two in northern Vietnam

Hanoi bus explodes, bursts into flames

Tags: Vietnam fire traffic
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top