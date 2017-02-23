three-flee-burning-car-in-hanoi

Fire engulfs the car in Hanoi on Thursday morning. Photo by VnExpress/Dinh Manh Tien

A four-seat Toyota caught fire in Hanoi on Thursday morning, sending the driver, Le Viet Hung, 31, running into the street with his infant daughter.

Hung was driving down Hoang Dao Thuy Street in Thanh Xuan District at around 8 a.m. when smoke began to trickle out its windows.

A moment later, the flames kicked off in earnest.

Vietnam News Agency reported that Hung, his young daughter and another passenger ran to safety where they watched the fire engulf the vehicle in minutes, jamming traffic at a nearby crossroads.

Firefighters had the situation under control in 15 minutes, leaving a burned out husk on the street.

The burned out vehicle. Photo by VnExpress/Phuong Son

